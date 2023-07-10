Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $485.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.10. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

