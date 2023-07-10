Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $194,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

