Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 1,961 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in LCI Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,353,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 61.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII opened at $121.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.49. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.13.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

