Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,746,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $447,000.

IWD stock opened at $156.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

