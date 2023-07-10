Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 25,872 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $57.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

