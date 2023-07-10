Advisor Resource Council Buys 6,003 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.62% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter.

BATS XSEP opened at $33.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

