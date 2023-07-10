Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 82,768 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,291,000 after purchasing an additional 274,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,439,000 after purchasing an additional 264,349 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.