Advisor Resource Council Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $113.30 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

