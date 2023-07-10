Advisor Resource Council Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 229.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after buying an additional 422,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after buying an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $337.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

