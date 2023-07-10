Advisor Resource Council Grows Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 224.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $23.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.