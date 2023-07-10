Advisor Resource Council Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after buying an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after buying an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $272.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $276.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

