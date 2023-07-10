Advisor Resource Council Has $1.15 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 221.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 84.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCN stock opened at $194.64 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

