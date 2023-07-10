Advisor Resource Council Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

