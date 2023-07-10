Advisor Resource Council Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Shares of AVGO opened at $848.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $765.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.12. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.