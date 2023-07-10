Advisor Resource Council Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 260.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $282.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.46 and its 200-day moving average is $250.16. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $290.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

