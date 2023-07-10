Advisor Resource Council Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 287.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $120.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

