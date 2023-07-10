Advisor Resource Council Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 264.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.7% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.89 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

