Advisor Resource Council Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 135.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% in the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $509.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.26. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

