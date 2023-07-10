Advisor Resource Council Invests $1.31 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $57.55 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
