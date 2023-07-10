Advisor Resource Council Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VGLT stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

