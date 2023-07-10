Advisor Resource Council Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.76.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

