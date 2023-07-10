Advisor Resource Council Purchases 12,219 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 255.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

