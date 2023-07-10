Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 12,085 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $144.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- Time to Ring the Register on DoorDash Stock?
- Can ChatGPT AI Revitalize Microsoft’s Bing Search Engine?
- Commercial Metals Winning Infrastructure and Datacenter Customers
- Biogen Shares Fall After FDA Approval Of Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi
- Shell’s Production Outlook: Not as Bad as Expected?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.