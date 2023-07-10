Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 12,085 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $144.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.