Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 27,480 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

