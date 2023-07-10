Advisor Resource Council Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

NYSE DG opened at $169.00 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

