Advisor Resource Council Takes $1.31 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,027 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.11 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

