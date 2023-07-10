Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,583.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,153.00 and a 1 year high of $1,959.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,640.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,546.07.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

