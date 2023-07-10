Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGLE. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.51.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

