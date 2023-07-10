Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $120,991.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 66.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

