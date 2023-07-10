Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $171,314.78 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $171,314.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $21,508.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $30.79.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.