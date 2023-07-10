Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $171,314.78 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEFree Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $171,314.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $21,508.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.