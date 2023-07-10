Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $13.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th.

ALIT stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

