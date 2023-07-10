American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:AXL opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

