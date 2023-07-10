American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

