American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $45.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.96. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 229,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 70,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 548,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

