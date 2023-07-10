American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in American Express were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $169.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.03. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.22.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

