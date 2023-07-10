American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,024,000 after acquiring an additional 273,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.80%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

