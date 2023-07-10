American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

