Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Amgen worth $169,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.76.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $219.23 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.73.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

