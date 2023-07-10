Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

