Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,639 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

