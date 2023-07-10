Analysts Set Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Target Price at $7.33

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $572.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 22,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at $32,641,839.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

