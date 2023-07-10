Analysts Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) PT at GBX 7,600

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,600 ($96.46).

CRDA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($78.69) to GBX 5,000 ($63.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($101.54) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 5,562 ($70.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,056.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,501.75. The stock has a market cap of £7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.04, a P/E/G ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 0.68. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,052 ($64.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,521.83 ($95.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International

Croda International Company Profile

In related news, insider Tom Brophy purchased 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,438 ($69.02) per share, with a total value of £49,975.22 ($63,428.38). In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy bought 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($69.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($63,428.38). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($87.84), for a total transaction of £1,027,837.71 ($1,304,528.13). Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.