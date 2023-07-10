Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price at $44.50

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

