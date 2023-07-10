Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Target Price at C$44.00

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE FTT opened at C$40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$23.46 and a 52-week high of C$40.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.86.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.18. Finning International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.7626962 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Finning International Company Profile

(Free Report

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.