Analysts Set Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target at $20.40

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FURCF. Morgan Stanley lowered Forvia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forvia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Forvia in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Forvia alerts:

Forvia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $24.18 on Friday. Forvia has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92.

Forvia Company Profile

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.