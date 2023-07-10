Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $179.88

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.88.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.
In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,097,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,584,878.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,870,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,097,209 shares in the company, valued at $261,584,878.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,005 shares of company stock valued at $57,483,125. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.54. Moderna has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.63.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
