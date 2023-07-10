Analysts Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Price Target at $31.29

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in PPL by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 707,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,686,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.