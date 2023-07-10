Analysts Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT at $9.14

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of TME opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

