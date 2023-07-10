Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $33.38

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 127.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VCTR opened at $31.73 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

