Analysts Set Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) PT at $13.00

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Xerox by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 172,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 53,560 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Xerox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 7.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

